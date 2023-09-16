Auction featuring collection of 80-year-old comic books runs through Sunday

Collection of comics up for bid at Heritage Auction through Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A newly discovered collection of comic books is up for auction this weekend.

They were found in a feed store in Pennsylvania.

They had been stashed away in the store for nearly 80 years.

They are part of a Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction at Heritage Auctions in Chicago.

The bidding runs through Sunday.