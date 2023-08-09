Watch CBS News
ComEd sends more than 500 workers to East Coast to help restore power after severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Utility crews from the Chicago area were on the East Coast on Wednesday to help clean up after severe storms hit the area.

More than 500 ComEd employees left for Philadelphia and Baltimore on Tuesday morning. They're expected to spend a week working to help restore power for thousands of people affected by the East Coast storms on Monday.

Severe weather knocked out power to more than 1 million people along the East Coast. Tens of thousands remained without power as of Tuesday.

Parts of the region have already dealt with extreme rain and flooding in recent weeks. Several people died in Pennsylvania during flash flooding last month. There was also deadly flooding in New York.

