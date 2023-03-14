Trial begins for 4 ComEd officials accused of trying to bribe Mike Madigan

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One of the most highly anticipated corruption trials in Illinois history is set to begin Tuesday in Chicago.

Four ex-ComEd officials are accused of trying to bribe former high-powered Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan for political favors.

The trial was supposed to start last September, but was delayed because the judge assigned to it was also assigned to the R. Kelly trial.

This case involves four longtime of allies of Madigan, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges himself last year.

The defendants former ComEd lobbyist and confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former Comed VP John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty.

They're accused of schemeing to bribe Madigan. Prosecutors say they arranged favors for the former speaker, including cushy, high paid jobs for loyal staffers, in exchange for influence over key legislation.

The charges range from bribery to falsifying records.

Jury selection and opening statements are expected to start later Tuesday morning.