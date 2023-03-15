Opening statements begin in 'ComEd 4' bribery trial

CHICAGO (CBS) – Opening statements took place on Wednesday in the ComEd Four federal bribery trial with prosecutors detailing the power they say former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan had over the General Assembly and behind-closed doors bribery deals made to sway key legislation ComEd's way.

CBS 2's Tara Molina spent the day at the Dirksen Federal building and had the latest developments.

The jury will hear more than 100 recordings throughout the trial, featuring the four defendants and Madigan. These are recordings the judge ordered can and will be released to the public.

The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, retired ComEd Vice President John Hooker, and former head of the City Club of Chicago and ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, are facing federal charges in the alleged pay-to-play politics scheme. The charges range from bribery to falsifying records.

The prosecution kicked off opening statements leading with a quote from a recorded conversation with McClain:

"We had to hire these guys because Mike Madigan came to us. It's that simple."

The idea was for ComEd to get favorable legislation passed by influencing and paying off Madigan's people.

Prosecutors detailed payments ComEd made to allies of Madigan, brought on as subcontractors, who they said were paid thousands of dollars a month, but never did nay real work for the utility company.

A total of more than $1.3 million was allegedly paid to Madigan subcontractors for little to no work.

Defense attorneys for the four defendants painted a consistent picture: the defendants were doing their jobs. They were very good at their jobs and never crossed any legal lines.

Attorneys said the evidence will show the government's focus on taking down Madigan led them to pick and choose the evidence that fits their theories.

The defense stressed to jurors that lobbying isn't illegal and all defendants were engaged in what's considered standard practice in Springfield.

The jury also heard from former State Rep. Carol Sente, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, at the end of the day. They're expected to hear more from her on Thursday and other former and/or current state lawmakers as the trial goes on.