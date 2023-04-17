Former ComEd CEO denies she tried to bribe former Speaker Madigan

CHICAGO (CBS) – The ComEd bribery trial entered it's sixth week on Monday with former CEO Anne Pramaggiore back on the witness stand in her own defense, a rare move in a federal trial.

It's still unclear if any of the other three defendants will take the stand. CBS 2's Tara Molina spent the day at the courthouse where Pramaggiore continued denying any part in bribing or illegally influencing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for legislation favoring ComEd.

Again and again, Pramaggiore was asked specifically about Madigan on the stand on Monday. And when asked if she viewed Madigan as an ally or a friend, she said no.

Pramaggiore is one of four facing charges ranging from bribery to falsifying records. The others are former ComEd lobbyist Mike McClain, retired ComEd Vice President John Hooker, and former head of the City Club of Chicago and ComEd consultant Jay Doherty.

Pramaggiore started by testifying about how legislative strategies were part of her work with ComEd because as a publicly regulated company, legislation and regulation were really important.

But when it came to her attorney's questions about Madigan and how he fit into that strategy? Pramaggiore denied any shady dealings and denied bribing Madigan to sway legislation in ComEd's favor. When asked if it was part of ComEd's legislative strategy to do favors for Madigan, she said no.

She went on to say ComEd didn't view Madigan as a friend or ally, but a "classic Democrat" who was "very pro-consumer which made him not very supportive of businesses as a natural matter."

Prosecutors spent weeks detailing how they said ComEd got legislation passed by influencing and paying off Madigan's people. That included payments ComEd made to allies of Madigan, brought on as subcontractors who prosecutors said were paid thousands of dollars a month, but never did any real work for the utility company.

On the stand on Monday, Pramaggiore repeatedly denied knowing anything about those subcontractors. She said she wasn't aware until the investigation went public.

Pramaggiore's testimony ended late in the day and cross-examination started up with McClain's attorney focusing on McClain's career as a lobbyist and what that job looked like. He pointed out McClain never suggested recommendations from Madigan shared by McClain wouldn't result in help with legislation.

Cross-examination will continue on Tuesday.