ComEd program trains workers for evolving energy industry

CHICAGO (CBS) – Left in the dark by a power outage – it's happened to all of us.

Electricity could go out more and more as clean energy efforts put pressure on the power grid. Morning Insider Lauren Victory told us about a ComEd training program hoping to zap those fears.

Listening extra close to a recent debriefing is Daniel Saavedrea. The story's spotlight is on a ComEd program called Construct, that Saavedra graduated from last year.

"I just think that I'm a clear example of what others can do," Saavedra said.

You see, before handling hot wires, he was handling hot food. Then, the pandemic hit.

"I was furloughed," he said. "First, it was eight months. We came back. Then I was furloughed again."

Saavedra craved stability and Construct gave it to him, without requiring any prior experience. A ComEd training video shows some of the utility positions students explore over the course of 11 weeks, from lineman to engineer. The curriculum has evolved to include clean energy jobs.

"We actually have solar topics that we discuss along with beneficial electrification that helps you understand the grid and how the grid is changing, along with drone technology," said Laticia Holbert, ComEd workforce development manager.

Last year, CBS 2 showed you how ComEd crews are slowly but surely swapping out old transformers to keep up with the increasing pull of power by electric vehicles. The work will only mount as technology changes.

"ComEd just did a jobs study and we know by 2030, 40,000 jobs are to be expected to meet the demand of the clean energy transformation," Holbert said.

That's 40,000 jobs across the industry and across the state.

The Construct program helps fill that critical need by offering networking opportunities with several companies.

Victory: "What's your advice to graduates?"

Saavedra: "Hmm, I'd say just be patient."

That's because it'll still be another two to three years before Saavedra's training to be an overhead lineman is done. He's proud to make the career switch, looking up and looking out for the clean energy future.

Saavedra snagged one of the 500 entry-level positions ComEd is looking to fil by 2025. That's part of the company's commitment to keeping up with demands on our grid.

The next class of Construct students will graduate Friday morning. The program does not guarantee a job but most people are able to enter the field quickly because of the need.