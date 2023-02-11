ComEd engineers working with 70 black students as part of STEM program

ComEd engineers working with dozens of black high school students for STEM program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of local black high school students are getting hands-on experience in robotics.

ComEd engineers will work with 70 students to build code test drive small robots.

The goal is to diversify and encourage more black students to pursue STEM careers.

Each student will also get a $250 scholarship.

The program runs today from 10 a.m. until noon at ComEd'S facility near Roscoe Street and California Avenue.