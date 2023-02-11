Watch CBS News
Local News

ComEd engineers working with 70 black students as part of STEM program

/ CBS Chicago

ComEd engineers working with dozens of black high school students for STEM program
ComEd engineers working with dozens of black high school students for STEM program 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of local black high school students are getting hands-on experience in robotics.

ComEd engineers will work with 70 students to build code test drive small robots.

The goal is to diversify and encourage more black students to pursue STEM careers.

Each student will also get a $250 scholarship.

The program runs today from 10 a.m. until noon at ComEd'S facility near Roscoe Street and California Avenue. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.