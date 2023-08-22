ComEd prepares power grid for excessive heat expected in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) – Utility companies are gearing up for the hot temperatures expected to affect power grids across the country.

CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke to ComEd about the impact in the Chicago area.

ComEd spokespeople told CBS 2 they're prepared and have everything in place and activated to handle this heatwave. They shared information they said everyone needs for this week.

Excessive heat warnings mean excessive stress on power grids across the country.

In Illinois, ComEd said it's ready to meet customer demands. The utility company has activated its emergency preparedness center. The company will increase staffing to address any need at any time of the day.

A spokesperson explained that ComEd has been working to improve the grid since 2011 and has seen improvements in grid reliability by about 80%. They said last year was the most reliable year yet.

"You have many more people working to use their air conditioning, and so as the system works harder, that is putting additional pressure on this system," said Keisha Parker, a ComEd spokesperson. "And so that's why it's important from a resiliency and hardening standpoint that we have a grid that is ready to withstand all of the impacts it can receive."

ComEd has several tips for customers on how to save energy during the upcoming heat wave.

Clear area around cooling vents.

Furniture, carpets, and other objects can block vents and prevent air from traveling. This blockage makes your cooling system work harder and prevents rooms from cooling down quickly.

Use your windows to keep out heat.

Close window coverings on the sides of your home where sunlight enters the most to prevent heat from getting in through your windows.

Operate your thermostat efficiently.

During the cooling season, set your thermostat to as high a temperature as possible while still maintaining personal comfort.



If you're not home for more than 8 hours, consider turning up your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees.



Overnight, consider turning up your thermostat 3 to 4 degrees while sleeping.

Use fans and ventilation to cool your home

If you use air conditioning to cool your home, a ceiling fan allows you to raise the thermostat setting about 4°F with no reduction in comfort.



Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.



During the warmer-temperature months, set your fans counter-clockwise to push air towards the floor.

You can read more tips on ComEd's website.