2 former ComEd officials convicted in bribery scheme ask for new trial or acquittal

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two former ComEd officials convicted in a bribery scheme are asking for an acquittal.

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and former ComEd VP John Hooker filed post-trial motions requesting a new trail or an acquittal based on a lack of evidence.

Both were part of the so-called "ComEd Four" who were all convicted in May of a bribery scheme tied to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.