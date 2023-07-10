Watch CBS News
2 former ComEd officials convicted in bribery scheme ask for new trial or acquittal

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

2 former ComEd officials convicted in bribery scheme ask for new trial or acquittal
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two former ComEd officials convicted in a bribery scheme are asking for an acquittal.

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and former ComEd VP John Hooker filed post-trial motions requesting a new trail or an acquittal based on a lack of evidence.

Both were part of the so-called "ComEd Four" who were all convicted in May of a bribery scheme tied to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

