ComEd looking to hire dozens of entry-level workers

ComEd looking to hire 75 new entry-level workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're in need of a job or looking to change careers, ComEd is hiring dozens of people as part of a three-year initiative.

The energy company says it's taking applications for the next ten days to hire 75 entry-level helper workers.

These people will be trained to help the company transition to clean energy - which can lead down a career path to full-time union work.

Applicants can apply online on the ComEd website.