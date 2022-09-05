Watch CBS News
Local News

ComEd looking to hire dozens of entry-level workers

/ CBS Chicago

ComEd looking to hire 75 new entry-level workers
ComEd looking to hire 75 new entry-level workers 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're in need of a job or looking to change careers, ComEd is hiring dozens of people as part of a three-year initiative.

The energy company says it's taking applications for the next ten days to hire 75 entry-level helper workers.

These people will be trained to help the company transition to clean energy - which can lead down a career path to full-time union work.

Applicants can apply online on the ComEd website

First published on September 5, 2022 / 7:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.