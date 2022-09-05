ComEd looking to hire dozens of entry-level workers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're in need of a job or looking to change careers, ComEd is hiring dozens of people as part of a three-year initiative.
The energy company says it's taking applications for the next ten days to hire 75 entry-level helper workers.
These people will be trained to help the company transition to clean energy - which can lead down a career path to full-time union work.
Applicants can apply online on the ComEd website.
