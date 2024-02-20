ComEd billing upgrade issues leave customers confused, frustrated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CBS 2 viewer recently reached out for help with her electric bill – as ComEd is changing its billing, and the customer's balance went from about $50 to more than $9,000.

As of Monday night, some ComEd customers trying to pay their bills on the company's app or website were met with a message reading: "Customer account services are temporarily unavailable as we perform maintenance to our system. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore them as quickly as possible."

When those same customers tried to pay over the phone, they might have heard: "You have a balance of $9,999.99. Press 1 for credit cards, 2 for debit cards, 3 for bank account."

That was the automated message Brighton Park resident Marilyn Griffin received when she tried paying her bill. CBS 2 got the same message upon calling.

"I was shocked. It took my breath away," said Griffin. "I don't think I'm the only one this is happening to."

ComEd claimed Griffin owed almost $10,000 on what was supposed to be a bill for $49.20.

"I understand that they're doing some work and changing some things on their website, but this is ridiculous," Griffin said.

ComEd recently sent out notices informing its customers of a new billing system launching Tuesday, Feb. 20 – and stated most services would be unavailable through Monday, Feb. 19.

But as of Tuesday afternoon, some customers with payments still could not get through. They left messages of frustration on the company's Facebook page.

"My concern is that if they don't get a payment from me, that they'll shut off my electricity," said Griffin. "I'm 77 years old. I'm a stroke survivor. I'm by myself. I can't have this happen."

On Tuesday afternoon, ComEd posted a message on its social media pages – saying its new billing system is still under construction, and they are working on restoring it as quickly as possible.

CBS 2 also reached out to ComEd, where representatives said they are aware of the issues, and are finalizing upgrades to their system. The company added that customers who can't pay their bills on time as a result of this will not face penalties.

As far as customers like Griffin being off the hook for nearly $10,000, ComEd said their bills will reflect the true announce once the upgrade is done.