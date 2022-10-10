Watch CBS News
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations set in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day events planned for Monday
Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day events planned for Monday 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Columbus Day Parade in downtown Chicago is celebrating its 70th anniversary Monday afternoon.

Floats, bands, dancers, and marchers will take part in the parade along State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren Street, beginning at 1 p.m.

Meantime, a group of local leaders and advocates want to change the annual holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle; Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia; and a handful of Chicago alderpersons, Illinois state lawmakers, and at least one Cook County commissioner will speak at the event in Rogers Park.

Organizers say Christopher Columbus was responsible for acts of genocide against Native Americans, and should not be celebrated with a holiday.

They instead want an annual holiday honoring the culture of Native Americans.

