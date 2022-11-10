College of DuPage Board to consider $4 million payment to former president to drop lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) – The College of DuPage Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a $4 million settlement with its former president in exchange for him dropping a lawsuit against the school.

The payment would go to Robert Breuder, who served as president of COD from 2009 until he was fired in 2015. The item was listed on the agenda for the board's meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at its main campus in Glen Ellyn.

The COD Board voted in 2015 to fire Breuder who was under fire at the time for extravagant spending at the taxpayer's expense and possible mismanagement during his tenure.

Breuder sued the college and members of its board for a breach of contract, defamation and civil conspiracy, according to court documents. Some of the defendants filed a countersuit against Breuder.

If the board approves the deal on Thursday's agenda, both parties would agree to drop their respective lawsuits against each other in U.S. District Court.

The $4 million settlement amount is much larger than the $763,000 severance package Breuder was originally slated to receive but was denied after he was fired and public outcry. One state lawmaker in 2015 threatened to slash state funding for COD if the board agreed to pay Breuder the severance.