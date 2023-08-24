College of DuPage faculty vote to authorize strike

Watch CBS News
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- The faculty at College of DuPage has voted to go on strike.

Union leadership says its members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a work stoppage. They've been without a contract since May 31.

The big sticking point - the elimination of 18 part-time counseling positions and the lack of mental health services for students.

Union members plan to rally outside Thursday's Board of Trustees.

No word yet on when they plan to walk off the job.

