Coldest weather since February to hit Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unseasonably cold weather continues to blow our way from Canada, with little changing in the temperature department until a brief "warm-up" next Wednesday.

Saturday morning will be the coldest morning since February, with low temperatures well down into the teens. With gusty west winds, early risers will be greeted by biting wind chills near zero degrees.

CBS

Cold, breezy weather continues all weekend with a few flurries possible, mainly in Porter and LaPorte counties.

Temperatures finally warm above freezing on Wednesday as a storm system approaches. We expect a light mix of rain and snow on Wednesday, then another cold snap late next week with highs dropping back into the 20s. While no major accumulations are expected locally over the next 7 days, unseasonably cold weather will dominate the picture.

CBS

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 14, wind chill near 0

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 26, wind chill near 15

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few flurries in Indiana. High: 27, wind chill near 20