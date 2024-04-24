Watch CBS News
Weather

Colder weather coming to Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Cool temps followed by showers this weekend
Cool temps followed by showers this weekend 02:19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clearing skies through Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will struggle with the chilly wind flow off the 50-degree lake. 

The normal high is 62 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-15.png
CBS
3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening-6.png
CBS

With clear skies and light wind Wednesday night, a Freeze Watch will be in effect for areas far northwest and near the Wisconsin line.

cbsn-2023-3.png
CBS

One more dry day on Thursday until a storm complex heads our way for the weekend.

highs-tomorrow-adi-16.png
CBS

By Friday afternoon, conditions go downhill as showers and storms take shape. The Friday evening rush will be breezy and wet. 

We will watch the storm track as the system comes together and moves in our direction to determine severe chances.

TODAY: CLEARING SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 48.

TONIGHT: CLEAR & COLD. LOW 34.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER LAKESIDE. HIGH 59.

7-day-forecast-pm-32.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 11:58 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.