Colder weather coming to Chicago area

Cool temps followed by showers this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clearing skies through Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will struggle with the chilly wind flow off the 50-degree lake.

The normal high is 62 degrees.

With clear skies and light wind Wednesday night, a Freeze Watch will be in effect for areas far northwest and near the Wisconsin line.

One more dry day on Thursday until a storm complex heads our way for the weekend.

By Friday afternoon, conditions go downhill as showers and storms take shape. The Friday evening rush will be breezy and wet.

We will watch the storm track as the system comes together and moves in our direction to determine severe chances.

TODAY: CLEARING SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 48.

TONIGHT: CLEAR & COLD. LOW 34.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER LAKESIDE. HIGH 59.

