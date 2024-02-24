Watch CBS News
Weather

Cold start to weekend before another warmup in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Weekend starts cold, ends with mild temps
Weekend starts cold, ends with mild temps 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather roller coaster continues in Chicago. 

today-224.png
CBS News Chicago

A drastic change in the weather department. Temperatures start in the teens and 20s then rebound to the 30s – not too far off from normal for February. The rest of the weekend stays calm with bright sunshine. 

low-temps-224.jpg
CBS News Chicago
weekend-forecast-224.jpg
CBS News Chicago

Quick warmup into Sunday, reaching the middle 50s.

tomorrow-224.jpg
CBS News Chicago

Monday starts strong in the 60s with abundant sunshine. Unsettled skies return Tuesday with strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. This will bring another sharp cool-down by mid-week. 

TODAY: 

DECREASING CLOUDS & COLDER HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: 

MAINLY CLEAR SKY, CHILLY LOW: 32

TOMORROW: 

A FEW CLOUDS, BREEZY HIGH: 56

7day-forecast-224.jpg
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 6:41 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.