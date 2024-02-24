Cold start to weekend before another warmup in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather roller coaster continues in Chicago.

CBS News Chicago

A drastic change in the weather department. Temperatures start in the teens and 20s then rebound to the 30s – not too far off from normal for February. The rest of the weekend stays calm with bright sunshine.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Quick warmup into Sunday, reaching the middle 50s.

CBS News Chicago

Monday starts strong in the 60s with abundant sunshine. Unsettled skies return Tuesday with strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. This will bring another sharp cool-down by mid-week.

TODAY:

DECREASING CLOUDS & COLDER HIGH: 35

TONIGHT:

MAINLY CLEAR SKY, CHILLY LOW: 32

TOMORROW:

A FEW CLOUDS, BREEZY HIGH: 56

CBS News Chicago