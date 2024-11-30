Cold snap stretches through middle of next week for Chicago area

Colder than normal temps to linger for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unseasonably cold weather continues as we kick off meteorological winter on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Sunday morning wind chills dip to near 0 degrees, then remain in the 10s on another cold, breezy day. A few flurries are possible in LaPorte County, Indiana, as lake effect snow creeps in from Michigan, but no meaningful accumulations are expected.

More widespread, but very light, flurries are possible on Monday as skies cloud up a bit and temperatures remain below freezing.

We are tracking a very brief warm-up to near-normal temperatures Wednesday before another cold snap blows in. Highs drop to the 20s late this week with light snow looking most likely Friday night into Saturday.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 13, wind chills near 0

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 26, wind chills 10s

Monday; Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 30