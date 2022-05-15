Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front moves in, rain showers possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cooler day with rain on the way.

There's a very slight shower chance this morning as a cold front makes its way through NE Illinois. We'll have partly sunny skies through the morning, then increasing clouds as the next weather system approaches. It brings us rain this afternoon and into the evening.

We'll have a total lunar eclipse tonight. There's a slight chance clouds may start to break up in our area to get a glimpse of the eclipse. A better chance for folks far west of the city as skies clear west to east. The eclipse begins at 8:32 p.m. and ends at 1:50 a.m. Totality at 11:11 p.m.

Monday brings sunshine and cool temps, although they're still above the norm for this time of year.

Stats

Normal High- 70

Saturday's High- 86

Today- 74

Sunrise- 5:31am

Sunset- 8:05pm

Forecast-

Today- There's a slight chance of a morning shower. Partly sunny skies today with showers this afternoon. Cooler. 74

Tonight- Rain ending. Clouds start to break up. Low of 54.

Monday- Sunshine and 73.

