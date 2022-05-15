Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front moves in, rain showers possible

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cooler day with rain on the way.

screen-shot-2022-05-15-at-2-29-17-am.png
CBS 2

There's a very slight shower chance this morning as a cold front makes its way through NE Illinois. We'll have partly sunny skies through the morning, then increasing clouds as the next weather system approaches. It brings us rain this afternoon and into the evening.  

screen-shot-2022-05-15-at-2-30-09-am.png
CBS 2

We'll have a total lunar eclipse tonight. There's a slight chance clouds may start to break up in our area to get a glimpse of the eclipse. A better chance for folks far west of the city as skies clear west to east. The eclipse begins at 8:32 p.m. and ends at 1:50 a.m. Totality at 11:11 p.m.  

screen-shot-2022-05-15-at-2-31-02-am.png
CBS 2

Monday brings sunshine and cool temps, although they're still above the norm for this time of year.

screen-shot-2022-05-15-at-2-31-55-am.png
CBS 2

Stats

Normal High- 70

Saturday's High- 86

Today- 74

Sunrise- 5:31am

Sunset- 8:05pm

Forecast-

Today- There's a slight chance of a morning shower. Partly sunny skies today with showers this afternoon. Cooler. 74

Tonight- Rain ending. Clouds start to break up. Low of 54.

Monday- Sunshine and 73.

screen-shot-2022-05-15-at-2-32-23-am.png
CBS 2
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 6:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.