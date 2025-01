Cold continues on Tuesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another cold day is ahead in Chicago.

This morning, northwest Indiana still has some lake-effect snow. The snow eventually tapers off and gives way to dry conditions.

Highs for the week will be in the 20s, with lows in the teens and single digits.

The next snow chance develops Friday morning into Friday night. Accumulating snow appears greatest in the southeast areas of Chicago.

Temperatures recover back to freezing by the end of the weekend.