Cold-case murder victims' families win meeting with police Supt. David Brown about why cases remain unsolved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of mothers and other loved ones are all feeling the same pain after they lost loved ones to murders – none of which have been solved.

Now, they are willing to go on a hunger strike for justice. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday, the group took their concerns straight to police Supt. David Brown.

For now, the hunger strike is off – since the women feel like they are no longer being ignored. The group of moms from Little Village finally got to speak with Supt. Brown – asking years later why their kids' cases are still unsolved.

Now, they're hoping they weren't getting empty promises.

In front of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters Tuesday evening, there were many faces and families – all a member of the same club of which no one wants to be part.

With a photo in hand of her son Miguel Rios, Catalina Andrade said her son was about to go to college.

"My son was murdered on July 18, 2020, in the Little Village community," Andrade said.

For Andrade, it has been two years – and she said she is ready to go to extremes.

"Our purpose was to go on a hunger strike if we didn't meet up with Superintendent Brown," she said.

The committee Mothers and Families United for Justice finally got face time with the top brass of the Chicago Police Department. All of their loved ones' murder cases are still cold.

"Here we are, six months later, and no answers," said Elizabeth, whose brother was murdered.

"We're working towards a little bit of change; a little bit of answers," said Victor, whose cousin was murdered.

It has all been made more painful since 8-year-old Melissa Ortega was shot and killed in Little Village – and police arrested her accused killer in days.

Some families of cold-case murder victims say they have never even met with a detective.

So now, united, they have made their demands to police:

• Assistance from the FBI on certain cases;

• Mental health services and family support;

• A Spanish-speaking police liaison for the families in each district;

• Legal assistance for families.

"We're not here to play games," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council. "Our pain is real."

The group says they were promised progress – and every effort to close the cases.

"Talk is cheap," Enriquez said. "Hopefully, we will see on the next meeting if it's true."

Supt. Brown promised a monthly meeting with the families, and next, a homicide detective will meet with each family about the case.