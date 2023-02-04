Coffee & Hot Cocoa Crawl returns to Andersonville Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Andersonville Coffee and Hot Cocoa Crawl is back and ready for you to get your brew on.

Coffee lovers of all ages are invited to come out and sip their way through the neighborhood - featuring more than a dozen local coffee shops and cafes.

You can also take home a free mug and donut from Downstate Donuts.

The crawl is underway. Tickets are on sale for $25.

Kids 12 and under get in for free.