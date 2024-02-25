Watch CBS News
Sports

Cody Bellinger, Cubs agree to multi-year deal worth $80 million, reports say

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger has reportedly signed a new contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Sources told ESPN' Jeff Passan that Bellinger's 3-year deal is worth $80 million.

Bellinger will have opt-outs after each of the first two years of his new deal. According to Passan, he will receive $30 million this season, $30 million in 2025 if he doesn't opt out, and a final sum of $20 million in 2026 if he doesn't opt out after the second year. 

This past season in Chicago, Bellinger in 130 games slashed .307/.356/.525 (133 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases. That plus his strong glovework in center and at first base gave Bellinger a WAR of 4.4 for the year. Only in that MVP campaign of 2019 has he put up a higher figure. 

Bellinger's health has also improved after suffering a shoulder dislocation during the 2020 postseason and then came a leg fracture early in the 2021 season.  

Bellinger was a free agent and his return to the Cubs wasn't certain. Before coming to Chicago, Bellinger was the 2019 National League MVP and a 2020 World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs have not yet confirmed the contract.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 6:25 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.