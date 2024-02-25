Cody Bellinger, Cubs agree to multi-year deal worth $80 million, reports say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger has reportedly signed a new contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Sources told ESPN' Jeff Passan that Bellinger's 3-year deal is worth $80 million.

Bellinger will have opt-outs after each of the first two years of his new deal. According to Passan, he will receive $30 million this season, $30 million in 2025 if he doesn't opt out, and a final sum of $20 million in 2026 if he doesn't opt out after the second year.

This past season in Chicago, Bellinger in 130 games slashed .307/.356/.525 (133 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases. That plus his strong glovework in center and at first base gave Bellinger a WAR of 4.4 for the year. Only in that MVP campaign of 2019 has he put up a higher figure.

Bellinger's health has also improved after suffering a shoulder dislocation during the 2020 postseason and then came a leg fracture early in the 2021 season.

Bellinger was a free agent and his return to the Cubs wasn't certain. Before coming to Chicago, Bellinger was the 2019 National League MVP and a 2020 World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs have not yet confirmed the contract.