Cocaine infused rollerblades from Colombia lead to Kenosha drug bust

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A package containing rollerblades with wheels infused with cocaine has led to a drug bust at a home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials say.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's Kenosha Drug Operations Group and Tactical Response Team and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Team conducted a joint operation that led to the bust.

Sheriff's Department officials say a package containing a set of Canariam Rollerblades was intercepted last week while en route to Kenosha from Bogota, Colombia.

The rollerblades' wheels were identified as suspicious and "a series of presumptive tests" was conducted on the wheels. That's when it was discovered the wheels were infused with a "gelatin-like substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine."

Detectives obtained an anticipatory warrant that allowed them to search the home upon delivery of the package.

Also found inside the home were the following items, sheriff's department officials say:

1,048 grams of cocaine, which has an approximate street value of $35,000, if sold by the kilogram



$3,475

Money transfer documents from Kenosha to Bogota totaling more than $30,000.

Numerous forged documents, including false permanent resident alien cards, social security cards and Colombian identification cards.

The investigation is ongoing.

No one has been charged, but charges are being sought, officials said.