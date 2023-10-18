Watch CBS News
Coca-Cola, Lou Malnatis teaming up to turn your empty bottles into pizza next month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Coca-Cola wants to give you a free Coke and a slice of pizza for helping the environment.

they're teaming up with Lou Malnatis to give out free slices if you turn in an empty plastic beverage bottle.

The promotion is only happening on Nov. 7, at their West Loop location.

It's part of an effort by Coke to promote their new bottles made from 100% recycled plastic.

Coca-Cola is offering the same deal at pizzerias in New York and Atlanta. 

First published on October 18, 2023 / 6:45 AM

