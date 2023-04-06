Watch CBS News
Local News

Coalition to discuss property tax reform during Thursday's House Committee meeting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Coalition heading to House Committee meeting to discuss property tax reform
Coalition heading to House Committee meeting to discuss property tax reform 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fight over property taxes in our state is going to the State House Revenue Committee.

On Thursday, a coalition led by the Chicago Community Trust will join legislators, developers, and affordable housing advocates to talk about reforms to the state's property tax sale system.

They want to increase investment in communities with more vacant properties by helping community partners and builders buy and redevelop them quickly.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.