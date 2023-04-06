Coalition to discuss property tax reform during Thursday's House Committee meeting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fight over property taxes in our state is going to the State House Revenue Committee.
On Thursday, a coalition led by the Chicago Community Trust will join legislators, developers, and affordable housing advocates to talk about reforms to the state's property tax sale system.
They want to increase investment in communities with more vacant properties by helping community partners and builders buy and redevelop them quickly.
