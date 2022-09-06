Coach Matt Eberflus, Bears prepare to take on 49ers in season opener Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- This is a big week for Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus as he gets ready for his first regular-season game in his position.

The Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

As the Bears tackle the regular season, Eberflus is making sure quarterback Justin Fields and the gang understand the storied history they're joining.

"I think really it's more about a personal relationship with the guys – you know, like Charles Tillman is real, bringing guys in; having them talk to those guys," Eberflus said. "I just try to impart the wisdom of the franchise and the historic, iconic franchise to the guys – and they appreciate that."

Recent history has not been too kind to the Bears, of course. They have had two trips to the playoffs in the last 11 seasons, and they haven't won a game since 2010.

Meanwhile, center Lucas Patrick returned to practice with the Bears Monday as they get ready for the season opener. Also back on the field were a couple of wide receivers – rookie Velus Jones Jr. and veteran Byron Pringle.

There are plenty counting this team out – and the team is well aware they have something to prove heading into the season.

"Definitely taking out on the chin, and going out there and proving ourselves – that was part of the point I made earlier – just saying there's a lot to prove out there," said Bears running back Jaylon Johnson. "So I mean, just having guys that are being overlooked, I feel like that's on us to go out there and change that ourselves."

"Eventually, everybody has to play – regardless of what team you have, or regardless of how many people, names you have – everybody has to play," said Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney., "and everybody's zero and zero right now."