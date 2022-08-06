CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.

After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.

We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.

Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism.