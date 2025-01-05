Cloudy, cold Sunday with late-day snow shower chance for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy & cold today with wind chills this afternoon of 10 to 15 above.

The winter storm is taking shape south of us. Closer to sunset, winds turn off the lake, and lakeside snow showers take shape. Snow showers are with us overnight.

Wind off the lake on Monday will keep snow showers around. Accumulations of 1" to 4" will end Monday evening.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Cloudy and cold, with a high of 25. Late-day snow shower chance.

TONIGHT: Steady temps and snow showers. Low of 24.

MONDAY: Lake effect snow. High of 29.

