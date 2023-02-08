Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cloudy, above normal temps continue

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Rain returns tonight
First Alert Weather: Rain returns tonight 02:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weather day with above-normal temperatures continuing. Mostly cloudy. 

todays-planner-2-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-today-2-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago
weds future clouds 2-8-23
CBS News Chicago

Rain enters the picture tonight by about 10 p.m.  Rain on Thursday may include a t-storm or two, especially to the S of I-80. We'll see quite a bit of rain, with some snow mixed in late in the day on Thursday. 

thurs-future-clouds-2-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago
day-planner-tomorrow-2-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Thursday for areas to the S and SE of Chicago. We'll see if that's expanded at all later today.

watched-and-warnings-2-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago

STATS

NORMAL- 33

TUESDAY- 51 (early AM and 39 at 4 PM)

TODAY- 44

SUN UP- 6:57 a.m.

7-day-2-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago

FORECAST

Today- Mostly cloudy with a high of 44.

Tonight- Rain. Low 35.

Thursday- Rainy and windy. High of 42.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.