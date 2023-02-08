First Alert Weather: Cloudy, above normal temps continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weather day with above-normal temperatures continuing. Mostly cloudy.
Rain enters the picture tonight by about 10 p.m. Rain on Thursday may include a t-storm or two, especially to the S of I-80. We'll see quite a bit of rain, with some snow mixed in late in the day on Thursday.
A High Wind Watch has been issued for Thursday for areas to the S and SE of Chicago. We'll see if that's expanded at all later today.
STATS
NORMAL- 33
TUESDAY- 51 (early AM and 39 at 4 PM)
TODAY- 44
SUN UP- 6:57 a.m.
FORECAST
Today- Mostly cloudy with a high of 44.
Tonight- Rain. Low 35.
Thursday- Rainy and windy. High of 42.
