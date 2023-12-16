Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds to linger Sunday, but rain stops
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain wraps up later tonight, but the clouds will linger for Sunday.
Cooler temperatures arrive next week, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.
Tonight:
Rain ending. Low 40.
Sunday
Cloudy. High 48.
Extended:
Monlay brings colder temperatures with breezy flurries possible. Temperatures slowly warm through the week.
