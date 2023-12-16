Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds to linger Sunday, but rain stops

First Alert Weather: Rain showers with upper 40s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain wraps up later tonight, but the clouds will linger for Sunday.

Cooler temperatures arrive next week, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

Tonight:

Rain ending. Low 40.

Sunday

Cloudy. High 48.

Extended:

Monlay brings colder temperatures with breezy flurries possible. Temperatures slowly warm through the week.

