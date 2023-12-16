Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds to linger Sunday, but rain stops

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Rain showers with upper 40s for highs
First Alert Weather: Rain showers with upper 40s for highs 02:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain wraps up later tonight, but the clouds will linger for Sunday. 

Cooler temperatures arrive next week, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

Tonight:

Rain ending. Low 40.

Sunday 

Cloudy.  High 48.

Extended:

Monlay brings colder temperatures with breezy flurries possible. Temperatures slowly warm through the week. 

Robb Ellis
First published on December 16, 2023 / 3:53 PM CST

