Clouds continue Christmas night with mist, drizzle, fog in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christmas night will consist of cloudy skies with increasing areas of mist, drizzle, and fog after sunset.

Some fog tonight could be dense. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Cloudy with areas of drizzle and fog for Thursday morning, then a chance of light rain for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain chances increase for Friday, with widespread showers likely through the afternoon hours. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible. Friday's highs will be near 50 degrees.

Lingering showers for Saturday with highs running 20 degrees above average in the low 50s. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

