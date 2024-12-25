Watch CBS News
Clouds continue Christmas night with mist, drizzle, fog in Chicago area

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christmas night will consist of cloudy skies with increasing areas of mist, drizzle, and fog after sunset. 

Some fog tonight could be dense. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Cloudy with areas of drizzle and fog for Thursday morning, then a chance of light rain for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain chances increase for Friday, with widespread showers likely through the afternoon hours. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible. Friday's highs will be near 50 degrees.

Lingering showers for Saturday with highs running 20 degrees above average in the low 50s. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

