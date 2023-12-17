Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds, mild temps to wrap up the weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're done with the rain for the most part, but those gray skies will linger on Sunday. 

While Monday's breezy conditions should cause too many problems for Chicago, Porter and La Porte Counties may have some lake effect concerns. Wind advisories and a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday are posted for La Porte.  

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and temperatures will slowly warm through the rest of the week. Heading into the Christmas weekend, temperatures will remain above average with rain likely through the weekend.  

Today:

A few sprinkles this morning, then cloudy for the rest of the day. High 48.

Tonight:

Some clearing. Colder. Low 30.

Tomorrow:

Much colder. Breezy. Flurries are possible early. High 32.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 7:06 AM CST

