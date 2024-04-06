Watch CBS News
Clouds and showers arrive in Chicago Sunday

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

Clear skies for Chicago area Saturday evening
Clear skies for Chicago area Saturday evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure will keep skies clear in the Chicago area on Saturday, along with cooler conditions lakeside. 

The next weather maker for the area arrives Sunday morning. First, clouds will dominate the weather picture in the morning, then showers are likely from mid-morning through early afternoon. 

The system should depart, allowing for clearing on Monday. Sky conditions look favorable for the eclipse. 

Forecast: 

SATURDAY OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase by daybreak. LOW: 37 

SUNDAY: Passing showers. Breezy and wet at times. HIGH: 50, cooler north shore

MONDAY: Early clouds break for sun. Warm winds. HIGH: 70

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 4:39 PM CDT

