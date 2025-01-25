Slow climb from cold continues Saturday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The climb from those frigid temps continues this weekend.

It will not be as cold, with highs in the mid and upper 30s. It will be breezy at times, with a gusty southwest wind carrying the milder air mass to our region. Passing flurries are possible today. A cold front passes late in the day, ushering in chilly changes for Sunday.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Passing flurries, with a high of 36.

TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low of 15.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, with a chilly wind. High of 27.

