Slow climb from cold continues Saturday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — The climb from those frigid temps continues this weekend.
It will not be as cold, with highs in the mid and upper 30s. It will be breezy at times, with a gusty southwest wind carrying the milder air mass to our region. Passing flurries are possible today. A cold front passes late in the day, ushering in chilly changes for Sunday.
Forecast at a glance
TODAY: Passing flurries, with a high of 36.
TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low of 15.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, with a chilly wind. High of 27.