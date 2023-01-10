Clemency hearing Tuesday for man convicted of 1985 murder of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's been almost 40 years since the murder of a suburban teenager and on Tuesday, a parole board will hold a clemency hearing for a man convicted in the case.

On July 13, 1985, 16-year-old Bridget Drobney was driving alone to the family wedding when three men pretending to be police officers activated an oscillating red light and pulled over the teen. The men abducted, raped, and murdered Bridget in a cornfield.

Robert G. Turner was convicted in the stabbing and was on death row for 16 years. In 2003, his sentence was changed to life in prison when then-governor George Ryan commuted sentences for all inmates on death row.

A group called the Illinois Prison Project is backing Turner's clemency petition, but the victim's family is deeply opposed.

The family, from Downers Grove, and state attorneys have written letters to urge the board to deny clemency. They are outraged at the chance he could be released.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

The family tells CBS 2 they will be here in full force.