Watch CBS News
Weather

Clearing skies for Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect clearing skies overnight Saturday into Sunday in the Chicago area. 

Sunday brings full sun with cool northwesterly winds. 

Monday will still be breezy, but the winds shift and become southwesterly, allowing temperatures to top out 20 degrees above average. 

Conditions will be mild for the workweek, but expect more unsettled weather to close the week. 

tomorrow.png
CBS
high-temperatures-tomorrow.png
CBS
future-wind-gusts.png
CBS

Forecast: 

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. HIGH: 47 

MONDAY: Warming trend with sunny skies: HIGH: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 67

7-day Chicago
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 9:26 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.