Clearing skies for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect clearing skies overnight Saturday into Sunday in the Chicago area.

Sunday brings full sun with cool northwesterly winds.

Monday will still be breezy, but the winds shift and become southwesterly, allowing temperatures to top out 20 degrees above average.

Conditions will be mild for the workweek, but expect more unsettled weather to close the week.

CBS

CBS

CBS

Forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. HIGH: 47

MONDAY: Warming trend with sunny skies: HIGH: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 67

CBS