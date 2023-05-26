Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies tonight before sunny, clear weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: A beautiful start to the holiday weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: A beautiful start to the holiday weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: A beautiful start to the holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago will see clear skies and cool temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

CBS

CBS

It will be mostly sunny and warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. An east wind will keep lakeside locations cooler in the upper 60s.

More cloud cover is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and the low 70s for lakeside locations.

CBS

Memorial Day will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs around 80 degrees and mid-70s near the lake.

CBS

Temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 50°

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75°, upper 60s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77°, low 70s near the lake.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. High 80°, mid 70s near the lake.

CBS