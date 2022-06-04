Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies in the morning, possible sprinkles later

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We still have dry air in place this morning with a clear sky. Rain in Iowa will creep our way today increasing the cloud deck. I expect the rain showers to collapse as they get closer since they will run into our dry air mass. Much of the shower activity mid-day will evaporate before reaching the ground (virga). Only stray sprinkles will be around today.

CBS 2

CBS 2

The stationary front will be around through Monday. Shower chances return tonight with many dry hours Sunday. Later in the day showers return with an isolated rumble of thunder. The best rain will be Monday with showers and a few thunderstorms.

CBS 2

TODAY: TURNING CLOUDY. STRAY SPRINKLES. HIGH 73. COOLER LAKESIDE.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 60.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. A 30% CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGH 82. COOLER LAKESIDE.

CBS 2