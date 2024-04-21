Clear skies, cool temps for tonight in Chicago, possible frost in some areas

CHICAGO (CBS)—Tonight will be clear and cool, with areas of frost possible away from Chicago.

Lows will be in the 30s in the western suburbs, but staying in the low 40s in Chicago.

Monday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-60s and breezy conditions that will lead to an elevated fire danger. Showers are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front.

Much cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s. Several storm systems will move across the area late in the week into next weekend, bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms next weekend could be severe.

TONIGHT

Clear skies. Low 40.

MONDAY

Morning sun, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer. High 67.

TUESDAY

Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 66.

