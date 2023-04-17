Judge allows for class action lawsuit for Illinois drivers cited for cellphone use

Judge allows for class action lawsuit for Illinois drivers cited for cellphone use

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of Illinois drivers cited for using a cellphone while driving could find themselves part of a class action lawsuit.

Attorneys heading up the claim said proper protocol was not followed. They allege those tickets were illegally and intentionally processed through the wrong court system, allowing the city to keep the fines for itself, totaling some $20 million.

Steve Michelini got one of those tickets back in 2014 and he's now the lead plaintiff.

"We feel like the city did something obviously not right and I was always told that you want to do the right thing and we're actually getting to the space where our voice can be finally heard," Michelini said.

Last Friday, a judge ruled the lawsuit could become a class action lawsuit, which could open the door for thousands of other drivers to file a claim.

CBS 2 reached out to the city for comment and a spokesperson for the Law Department said it will not comment on ongoing legislation.