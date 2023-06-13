Watch CBS News
Filmed in Illinois, docuseries 'Warning Signs' examines Civil War stories

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is no shortage of stories from the Civil War.

But a new documentary series, filmed partially in Illinois, is taking a different approach. On the morning's stream-only newscast, CBS 2's Brad Edwards spoke to the creators of the docuseries "Warning Signs" about the message behind their new project.

"There are a lot of misconceptions about things Lincoln said and about this period in history. And I think a takeaway for the general public is that yes, our present is shaped by our past. We can't change history but we can learn from it to build a better future for all of us."

Created by the Lincoln Presidential Foundation, you can watch the full docuseries online now. And check out our interview with the filmmakers on the CBS Chicago YouTube page

