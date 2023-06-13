Filmed in Illinois, docuseries 'Warning Signs' examines Civil War stories

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is no shortage of stories from the Civil War.

But a new documentary series, filmed partially in Illinois, is taking a different approach. On the morning's stream-only newscast, CBS 2's Brad Edwards spoke to the creators of the docuseries "Warning Signs" about the message behind their new project.

"There are a lot of misconceptions about things Lincoln said and about this period in history. And I think a takeaway for the general public is that yes, our present is shaped by our past. We can't change history but we can learn from it to build a better future for all of us."

Created by the Lincoln Presidential Foundation, you can watch the full docuseries online now. And check out our interview with the filmmakers on the CBS Chicago YouTube page.

We were thrilled to talk with @tvbrad on @cbschicago this morning about our first documentary film project "Warning Signs"! Check out the full interview to learn more about why this lesser-known side of Lincoln was an important story to tell:https://t.co/LStzQSyfES — Lincoln Presidential Foundation (@LincolnPresFdn) June 13, 2023