Civic Committee announces ambitious plan to cut down on murders in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the richest men in Chicago is leveraging his business connections and wealthy friends to invest in ways to reduce violent crime in the city.

Billionaire James Crown is a leader of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago. The group plans to give millions to anti-violence programs and get jobs for thousands of people, all in an effort to invest in low-income areas.

It's a response to violent crime across the city, from shootings to carjackings to robberies.

Crown said the hope is to improve safety throughout the city, including for his employees, and for tourists who support Chicago businesses. He also acknowledges it's something he and other CEOs should have been working on earlier.

The Civic Committee has ambitious goals. In five years, they hope to bring the annual number of murders in Chicago below 400. Chicago hasn't been under that number since 1965. The Civic Committee also wants to bring the city's annual number of murders below 200 within 10 years.

We've reached out to the mayor's office about this initiative.