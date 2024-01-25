City worker honored for helping people escape gunman at suburban Chicago warming center

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A city worker in Aurora was honored for stepping in to help save lives at a warming center on Saturday.

Brian Moreno was there when an 18-year-old man walked into the city's warming center with a gun.

Moreno managed to stay calm, called 911, and helped people at the center get outside to safety.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin gave him the city's MVP award Wednesday night. It is the highest awarded to city workers in Aurora.

"I was just doing my job, you know, and um, sometimes your job title says something, but sometimes you gotta do more," Moreno said.

As for the human, Aurora police said he was arrested Saturday night and has since been charged with multiple felonies.