City to address CTA safety concerns as security guards added to Red and Blue lines

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- City officials are set to address CTA safety concerns Wednesday.

This comes as the latest victim of a CTA crime remains in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach during an argument on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday night along the Dan Ryan Expressway at 63rd Street.

This shooting is the most recent of several incidents on CTA trains and platforms.

As of last week, CTA added security guards on the Red and Blue lines.

But the leader of the union representing transit workers argued that move won't do much to fix the issue.

Instead, he wants the CTA to stop using private guards and form its own police.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join the CTA president for a public safety update at 2 p.m.

First published on March 9, 2022 / 12:23 PM

