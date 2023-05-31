Watch CBS News
City issue reminder of cooling requirements as heat rises

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the temperature climbs, the city is reminding people that residential cooling is required on dangerously hot days.

The Department of Buildings says if the city's heat index exceeds 80 degrees, certain buildings must provide air conditioning in all apartments, or have an air-conditioned cooling center.

That includes senior housing.

If your home is dangerously hot call 311.

