City preparations underway for return of Riot Fest to Douglass Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Despite the objections of some neighbors, preparations are underway for this weekend's Riot Fest at Douglass Park.

Crews are setting up for the three-day music festival. After a scaled-back event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, it's back with a full slate of performers.

The city of Chicago is also warning festival-goers to have fun, but not too much.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is urging people to email them at osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org to arrange for a fentanyl test kit.

Stay safe this weekend, Chicago! If you are headed to Riot Fest, pick up some Narcan at nearby libraries and email osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org to get fentanyl test kits.



If you or a loved one is looking for opioid treatment, call 833-234-6343 and ask for MAR NOW.

While the potentially deadly opioid is commonly found in heroin -- cocaine, MDMA and other drugs have often been laced with it as well.

And just in case, Narcan, the drug used to reverse an opioid overdose, is available at four library branches not far from the festival.

