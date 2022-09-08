City of Evanston hosting community forum in search of new police chief

City of Evanston hosting forum in search of new police chief

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Suburban Evanston's search for a new police chief continues.

The community is invited Thursday night to get to know the finalists being considered for the job.

The city is hosting a forum over Zoom tonight, starting at 6 p.m.

After the forum, the Evanston city manager will host one-on-one interviews with the candidates before making an offer to one of them.