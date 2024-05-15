City of Chicago reaches compromise to keep outdoor dining on Clark Street in River North

Chicago reaches deal for outdoor dining on Clark Street in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago has come to a compromise on expanded outdoor dining along Clark Street in River North.

The popular program was set to be scrapped this year, after pushback from some businesses upset about street closures.

But the Chicago Department of Transportation issued permits allowing curb or parking lane closures for outdoor dining areas on Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street. This

"The format will give participating restaurants extra capacity and create an inviting outdoor space for dining, while taking into account the need for accessibility and traffic flow in the River North community," the City of Chicago said in a statement.

The program will run through Oct. 31.