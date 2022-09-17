Watch CBS News
City of Chicago hosting 25th annual SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the last weekend of summer, and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs wants to end it with a bang.

The city is hosting its 25th annual Summer Dance Party.

The event is happening Saturday at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park near Columbus and Randolph.

Admission is free and runs from noon to 8 p.m. 

September 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

