City of Chicago hosting 25th annual SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park Saturday

City of Chicago ends summer with 25th annual SummerDance Celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the last weekend of summer, and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs wants to end it with a bang.

The city is hosting its 25th annual Summer Dance Party.

The event is happening Saturday at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park near Columbus and Randolph.

Admission is free and runs from noon to 8 p.m.