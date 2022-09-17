City of Chicago hosting 25th annual SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the last weekend of summer, and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs wants to end it with a bang.
The city is hosting its 25th annual Summer Dance Party.
The event is happening Saturday at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park near Columbus and Randolph.
Admission is free and runs from noon to 8 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.